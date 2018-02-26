Police seek information in early morning armed robbery

On Monday Feb. 26 2018 at 3:29 AM, the Smithers RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a local business on Highway 16.

A masked man entered the business, produced a weapon and demanded money from the employee. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, between 5’ 8 and 5’ 11. No further descriptors are known as the suspects face was covered.

There were no injuries reported. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Smithers RCMP (250-847-3233) or CRIMESTOPPERS (1-800-222-8477).