Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

The Chilliwack School District is saying schools are safe on Monday, after a menacing photo made the rounds on social media Sunday evening.

It began on SnapChat with photo of a gun including the caption: “Can’t wait for school.”

Alarmed students on the social media platform took screenshots of the image, and shared them with each other and their parents.

Many of them have told Black Press Media they called the RCMP. Several said they would not be sending their children to school the next day.

Soon, the image was being shared openly on Facebook. By midnight, a senior staffer with the Chilliwack School District posted to a Facebook page called Chilliwack Beware Crime & Safety.

“This evening, there was a concerning social media post discussed in detail on this forum,” Kirk Savage wrote.

“The RCMP have identified and interviewed the author of the post. School district personnel have had direct contact with the RCMP, and they have confirmed that at this time we have no reason to believe that any of our schools are in danger.”

Savage did not confirm which school the person who posted was connected with. However, parents at both Chilliwack middle school and Chilliwack secondary have received emails on the matter.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Two more Coastal GasLink work camps coming to northern B.C
Next story
Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Just Posted

New SD54 superintendent named

Assistant superintendent Michael McDiarmid promoted to fill vacancy of outgoing Chris van der Mark.

Broken axle caused New Hazelton train derailment: TSB

It could happen again without a different way to inspect trains

Cullen remains uncertain about political future

Says he’ll make decision in early March

Terrace resident’s bill banning single-use plastics introduced in Ottawa

MP Nathan Cullen’s presented Ben Korving’s private member’s bill Wednesday

WestJet bails on Terrace-Calgary connection

Cites low passenger numbers

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Most Read