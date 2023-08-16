Homicide

Photos released of suspected getaway car in B.C. Sikh temple shooting

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey temple parking lot June 18

Homicide investigators are looking for a getaway car in the June 18 shooting death of Surrey Sikh temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

At a news conference Wednesday (Aug. 16) at BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spokesman Timothy Pierotti said the driver of a silver 2008 Toyota Camry waited nearby for the two shooting suspects before and after the homicide (see map below).

Nijjar, 45, was slain June 18 in the parking lot of Newton’s Guru Nanak Gurdwara. He died at the scene.

A car was found on fire in Coquitlam shortly after the shooting but Pierotti said Wednesday that the burned vehicle was not connected to Nijjar’s shooting.

A few days after the murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed that two heavy-set suspects wearing face coverings ran through nearby Cougar Creek Park after the shooting.

The Sikh Community of ‘BC’/Salish Land has claimed Nijjar’s assassination was an “act of Indian government-orchestrated terrorism on Canadian soil.”

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot Sunday evening, June 18, 2023. (Photos: Sikh Community of B.C./Twitter and Tom Zillich)

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot Sunday evening, June 18, 2023. (Photos: Sikh Community of B.C./Twitter and Tom Zillich)

SEE ALSO: Two heavy-set suspects ran through park after Surrey temple president’s shooting, IHIT says

Meanwhile, a close associate of Nijjar’s said his friend was warned by Canadian intelligence officials about being targeted for assassination by “mercenaries” before he was gunned down. In June, New York-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in a statement he spoke with Nijjar by phone the day before he was killed.

Pannun said Nijjar spoke about an unofficial Khalistan referendum vote seeking a separate Sikh state they had been organizing, and threats to their safety related to a reward being offered by the Indian government for Nijjar’s apprehension.

He said Nijjar told him “gangsters” indicated they were both on a hit list, and that Nijjar received a call days later from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warning that his life was in danger.

Homicide investigators say this is the possible route that Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killers took after shooting the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the temple parking lot Sunday, June 18, 2023.

SEE ALSO: CSIS warned B.C. Sikh temple leader of assassination threat before killing: lawyer

But at a news conference the day after the shooting, neither Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards or Pierotti commented on claims from some Sikh organizations that the murder was “orchestrated terrorism” by the Indian government.

“We understand there is a lot of speculation as to the motive of this homicide but we are dedicated to learning the facts and letting the evidence lead our investigation,” Pierotti said at the time.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Pierotti repeated that while police are investigating all leads, a motive is still unclear.

IHIT is asking anyone with information or dash-camera video who was in the area of 122 Street, or who was in the parking lot of the Gurdwara, to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact police by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk


newsroom@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsSurrey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Shuswap evacuation alert extended to include Scotch Creek
Next story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson mobile unit to tour northwest, offering meetings with residents

Just Posted

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke will be leading the mobile units tour through the northwest, starting Aug. 28. Chalke, who has been in charge of the organization since 2015, emphasizes the importance of face-to-face meetings in addressing concerns about unfair service delivery by public bodies in the province. (Amy Romer)
B.C.’s Ombudsperson mobile unit to tour northwest, offering meetings with residents

Terrace FC players in action during a thrilling match at Christy Park, part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The event marked the team’s hosting debut and the tournament’s return after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Meadow Theriault photo)
2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament makes triumphant return

A map displaying the location of the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near a village in British Columbia on Aug. 15. The epicentre was situated 70 kilometres south of Daajing Giids and 222 kilometres southwest of Prince Rupert, in a region known for its significant seismic activity. An expert suggests this tremor could be a later aftershock of the major 2012 quake in the same area. (OpenStreetMap)
4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes B.C. village, possible aftershock of 2012 quake

A phone displaying the dialed emergency number 9-1-1. Service disruptions in northern British Columbia over the weekend briefly affected accessibility to this crucial lifeline. (Black Press Media file photo)
Emergency 9-1-1 lines disrupted in northern B.C. now restored