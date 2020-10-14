Assault in Houston

Police probe serious assault

Man suffered life-threatening injuries

An adult man is being treated in Bulkley Valley Regional Hospital for what RCMP are calling “life-threatening injuries” following an incident here Oct. 12.

Houston RCMP say officers were called to the parking lot of a residential apartment complex after a reported assault.

“Upon police arrival, an adult man was found in the parking lot with life threatening injuries. The man was immediately taken to hospital and is in critical condition,” a RCMP release this morning stated.

The matter has been turned over to investigators from the RCMP’s major crimes unit in Prince George and more information may be released as it becomes available.

RCMP are asking for more information and people can call the Houston RCMP detachment at (250) 845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend
Next story
Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

Just Posted

BC Liberals’ Skeena MLA Candidate Ellis Ross, left, with a photographer, BC Liberals’ North Coast MLA candidate Roy Jones Jr., an LNG Canada worker, and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson was in Kitimat on Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make an announcement. (Clare Rayment photo)
BC Liberals pledge to support a second LNG export facility in northern B.C.

The BC Liberal leader was in Kitimat Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make the announcement

Assault in Houston
Police probe serious assault

Man suffered life-threatening injuries

Port Authority gives big to historic-salmon research project

Skeena Sockeye Century Project using salmon DNA to map future recovery strategies

Man killed in motor vehicle accident

Discovered on the North Road this morning

RCMP file photo
Court appearance today following shotgun seizure

Police allege a botched attempt to collect on a drug debt

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

Most Read