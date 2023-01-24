A TTC worker is shown in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Police continue to investigate after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus. Toronto police say officers responded to the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A TTC worker is shown in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Police continue to investigate after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus. Toronto police say officers responded to the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police look for up to 15 young men after alleged swarming of Toronto transit workers

Police search for suspects describe workers’ injuries as minor

Police are investigating after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus.

Toronto police say officers responded to an area in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.

Police described the injuries as minor, noting the initial report noted no obvious signs of injury.

The TTC called the attack a “despicable” swarming and assault.

Police say no arrests had been made as of Tuesday and no suspect descriptions have been released.

The investigation comes days after police say a TTC bus driver was shot with a BB gun while waiting to take over a bus on Saturday evening.

RELATED: Vancouver police seek witnesses after ‘violent swarming’ in downtown park

Crime

Previous story
B.C. Greens appoint former children’s surgeon Sanjiv Gandhi as 2nd deputy leader
Next story
Fire delays Houston Canfor mill full re-opening

Just Posted

Gigantic prefabricated LNG processing units, called trains, are to liquefy natural gas. Phase one of the project will see two of these trains go into operation. Production would double in phase 2 as two more trains go online. (Michael Bramadat-Wilcock photo)
LNG Canada, BC Hydro explore electrification options

Canfor’s mill in Houston remains closed because of weekend fire. (File photo)
Fire delays Houston Canfor mill full re-opening

A long-term care resident at Mountainview Lodge in Kitimat who got the COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic held Thursday (Jan. 21). Northern Health photo
Kitimat council to ask B.C. health authorities to drop healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Smoke from a fire at Kitimat Trailer Court Jan. 19 obscures the road. (Misty Johnsen/ Northern Sentinel)
One dead in Kitimat trailer park fire