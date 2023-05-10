Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say. (Photo: Facebook/Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran)

Crime

Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.

Police say 58-year-old employee of temple in Surrey has been arrested

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl at a Sikh temple in B.C.

Surrey RCMP they are investigating a May 4 report of a sex assault at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran, located in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit identified a suspect who was arrested on May 5. Police say the 58-year-old man, who is an employee at the temple, has been released on conditions, including no contact with the victim and not to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16-year-old without another adult present.

Charges have not yet been laid.

Police are asking for anyone with additional information, including those who may have been at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran on May 4 between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to contact police and quote file number 2023-69537.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. snow levels vary widely
Next story
Driver going twice the speed limit busted in front of Agassiz RCMP detachment

Just Posted

One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)
One maintenance worker dead, another seriously injured in helicopter incident at Smithers airport

Photo shows the work the Houston Flying Club has had to do to repair water and other damage to the clubhouse building at the Houston airport. (Photo courtesy the Houston Flying Club)
Flying club seeks District boost to help with clubhouse repairs

Flood plain mapping along the Skeena River, pictured above, and other northwest rivers will help in assessing the potential for property and infrastructure damage. (File photo)
Northwest river flooding hazards probed by governments

April 29 at 10 a.m. supporters of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls (MMIWG) on the Highway of Tears gathered along Highway 16 for a video that will be edited together with video from communities along the stretch of highway from Prince George to Prince Rupert. Supporters wore a red hand print across their lower face and a red hand held up in solidarity of the awareness. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls

Pop-up banner image