Police increase patrols in industrial area

Increased reports of suspicious activity in the industrial area has the Houston RCMP asking for the public’s assistance.

While police are aware of some incidents, officers have heard rumours of other suspicious activity and want as much information as possible.

“We’ve heard some things, but it’s the totality,” said detachment commanding officer Mark Smaill last week. “We’d like to get a whole picture.”

The detachment already has two files, one regarding the theft of a trailer and the other a theft of a U-Haul which has since been recovered.

“We’ve heard reports of not break ins as such, but entries into [company] yards. What we need is for people to report anything to us that’s suspicious. We need to work together as a community,” said Smaill.

As well, RCMP have reports of vehicles being entered in search of contents.

For now, the detachment has increased patrols in the industrial area and in other areas where suspicious activity has either been reported to the detachment directly or where officers have heard of such activity.