Police identify man found slain near Dease Lake

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were charged with second degree murder on July 24 in the death of Leonard Dyck. (RCMP image)

Police have identified the man found dead on July 19 at a highway pullout south of Dease Lake as Leonard Dyck, from Vancouver.

Suspects Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been charged with second degree murder in his death, the RCMP said in a press release on July 24.

Dyck’s body had been found south of where his vehicle was burned.

The pair from Port Alberni remain at large and police in northern Manitoba continue their search.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed in a report that the 2011 Grey Toyota Rav 4 the teenagers were travelling in was found on July 22 after it had been burned.

An informational checkstop was set up near Provincial Roads 280 and 290, which are in the area of Gillam, where McLeod and Schmegelsky were spotted on July 23.

Gillam is a remote community more than 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The teenagers are considered dangerous and the public is advised not to approach them.

They were previously sighted in northern Saskatchewan on July 21.

Speaking at a press conference in Surrey on the morning of July 23, Sgt. Janelle Shoheit requested the public’s assistance in locating the pair.

The teenagers are also suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, a young couple who were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs, south of Dease Lake on July 15.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were first reported as missing after their pickup truck was found on fire on Highway 37, south of Dease Lake on July 19.

Police are advising the public to be vigilant and call 911 if any suspicious activity is detected.

