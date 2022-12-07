Police continue probe of troubling incidents

Houston RCMP continue to investigate two occurrences in which a man grabbed the arm of a young girl on Nov. 2 while in the second incident, a man followed a young man on Nov. 11.

RCMP are not drawing a direct link such that the same suspect is being sought for both incidents and officers are using investigative techniques to gather evidence, said Corporal Ryan Fillmore, the officer in charge of the Houston RCMP detachment.

“But the public can drawn their own inferences,” he said of statements provided by police after each incident in asking for information.

In each of those statements the man who interacted with the young people is described as wearing a black hoodie and dark sweatpants and being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The man in the second incident was further described as wearing Nike running shoes, white with black sole.

In the Nov. 2 incident, a girl walking in the 3300 Block of 11th St. had her arm grabbed by a man who then made uncomfortable remarks about her. She managed to break free, uninjured, and made her way to a safe place.

On Nov. 11, a young male was walking along Mountainview Drive near the top of the staircase to the Jamie Baxter Park when an unknown man jumped out behind some bushes and ran toward him.

The young man ran across the street and up the short trail leading to Pearson Road and was followed by the suspect for a short period.

Fillmore said police by no means want to cause undue alarm, but have visited schools to speak with students and teachers and offer advice.

“Situational awareness, that’s the RCMP motto,” said Fillmore. “Travel in groups, be aware at night.”

Fillmore added that police also know that parents are also engaged in speaking with their children.

Police welcome any information at 250-845-2204.