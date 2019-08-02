Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Recent photos of Ryan Provencher show his distinctive arm tattoo (top), and Richard Scurr, who is known to wear hats occasionally (bottom). (Contributed photos)

Investigators are now considering the possibility of foul play in the disappearance of two South Surrey men who were last seen July 17. Their vehicle was found four days later near Logan Lake.

Police executed a search warrant Friday at a rural property in Spences Bridge, as part of the ongoing search for Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr.

The property is the location of a business associated to Provencher, and investigators believe the two men were travelling there before they disappeared, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Investigators were looking for evidence that could help locate the two men, police added.

Provencher, 38 and Scurr, 37 were last seen in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue in South Surrey at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 17.

Although preliminary information suggested Provencher and Scurr arrived at their intended destination, the vehicle they were last seen in – a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee – was discovered unoccupied, four days later, 100 kilometres farther east, near Logan Lake.

An RCMP release at that time said there were no initial signs of foul play when the Jeep was recovered, and an extensive search of nearby wooded areas with police dogs, search-and-rescue teams, and by helicopter, led to the conclusion that the men were not in the area.

Investigators have confirmed that the pair had “business dealings” in the Spences Bridge area and made frequent business trips there.

Police have so far not commented on online speculation that has suggested that both missing men have criminal records and that Scurr is involved in gang activity.

