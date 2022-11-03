Police ask for help in assault investigation

Youth confronted by man on 11th St. on Nov. 3

Houston RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information following an assault which occurred Nov. 2.

At 3:35 p.m. that day, police received a report that a youth had been assaulted while walking in the 3300 Block of 11th Street.

A man grabbed her arm and made uncomfortable comments about her, police report.

“She was able to break free and thankfully, she was not injured. The victim ran to a safe place for help where police were called,” a police release stated.

The suspect has been described as a thin man, wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Police immediately began looking for the suspect and have asked residents and business to check any video surveillance they may have. To date police have been unable to identify a possible suspect.

“This is a troubling incident and we hope the public can offer assistance in our efforts to identify the suspect,” said Corporal Ryan Fillmore, Acting Detachment Commander, Houston RCMP.

If you have any information about this contact the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204.