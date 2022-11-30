Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media

TODAY IN B.C.: Reporter Michael Bramadat-Willcock interviews Conservative Party of Canada leader

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Today in B.C.’, host Peter McCully talks with Terrace Standard reporter Michael Bramadat-Willcock, who sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Originally from Calgary, Poilievre became active in politics at age 16 when he sold Reform Party memberships for Jason Kenney. He later worked as an advisor to Canadian Alliance leader Stockwell Day.

Poilievre shared his thoughts and positions on a number of topics including LNG, pipelines, reconciliation and the ongoing inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca and you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: B.C. Chef Jade Berg gets creative on Disney’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’

LISTEN: Dr.Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Princeton man charged after not drinking and driving
Next story
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney resigns legislature seat

Just Posted

A Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Ecstall river landslide might be less devastating to salmon than originally believed

The gang at Country Wide Printing were ready for Plaid Friday on Nov 25. as the store stayed open later than usual. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today
Plaid Friday fun at Houston businesses

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club members Marjorie and Jeneanne are enjoying a bowl of chili and a bun made by Pleasant Valley Restaurant. Treats were also available and provided by Palisades Cafe. The ski club has over 400 members and Nov. 26 the ski lodge was open from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. to celebrate the opening of the season with each member getting a new key for the lodge and an equipment swap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Morice Mountain season starts

School District 54 trustees gathered for their first business meeting Nov. 15 since the October elections. From the left, Priscilla Michell, Jennifer Williams (Chair), Jason Krauskopf, Frank Farrell, Floyd Krishan, Les Kearns (vice chair), and Kristina Graham. (Cindy McDiarmid photo/School District 54)
School enrollments hold steady in Houston, but increase in Smithers