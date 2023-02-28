Nick Bray. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Passionate about everything Passive House

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Passionate about everything Passive House, Nick Bray, shares his unlikely journey with Mike and Jennifer-Lee co-hosts of Measure Twice, Cut Once, about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom high-performance house on a 25-foot-wide peat bog in Vancouver.

‘A passive home has the potential to use up to 90% less energy than a typical house creating a huge reduction in energy bills. More importantly, the impact on improved living space for the occupants and a reduction in CO2 emissions to help tackle global warming for the environment are huge,’ says Nick Bray.

Lucila Diaz shares her expansive design solutions for the 18-foot-wide home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site
Next story
Canadian Dental Association releases recommendations for feds on dental care

Just Posted

An anonymous article titled “Treasure Hunt for Coastal Gaslink” claims sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline were vandalized to delay construction. (Screenshot)
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Bruce Bidgood (far left) discusses the rezoning application with the regional district board prior to a vote on Friday, Feb. 17 at the RDKS office in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Heli-ski resort for super rich voted down amid public outcry

John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Feb. 15 he is joining Conservative Party of B.C. (File photo) John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Feb. 16 he is joining Conservative Party of B.C.
John Rustad finds a new home with B.C. Conservative Party