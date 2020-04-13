PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Pacific Northern Gas is asking its regulator for approval to defer payments from eligible customers for up to three months.

The application to do so was filed with the B.C. Utilities Commission April 9 and the utility is now waiting for the commission’s response.

If approved, eligible customers will then have until March 2021 to make up the payments.

“Residential customers need to be able to confirm that they have experienced job loss, are unable to work due to COVID-19, or have had their wages reduced,” said PNG official Joe Mazza of its application.

“Eligibility for small commercial customers includes needing to close their business or have experienced a significant reduction in revenue due to COVID-19.”

Customers will not be subject to late payments charges or disconnection for the three-month period but will also have to agree to enter into repayment arrangements for any balances to be paid by March 31, 2021.

“As long customers are meeting their obligations under their repayment program, they will not be charged late payment charges or be subject to disconnections,” PNG indicated in its application.

The bill payment deferral program will apply to PNG’s two main distribution networks in northern B.C. — PNG West for the area west along Hwy 16 and PNG N.E. in northeastern B.C.

As it is, PNG began changing its collection program March 17 to reach what it termed as “mutually agreeable bill payment arrangements, including partial payment, customized payment plans and the waiver of late payment charges.”

It was also directed by the utilities commission to halt the disconnection of service for non-payment.

For now PNG said it doesn’t believe changes are needed to its current rates to implement the payment deferral program.

But part of its application includes setting up separate accounts for its two distribution systems into which it’ll place “any unrecovered revenues resulting from customers in any rate class who do not pay their bills due to the impacts of COVID-19 on their financial circumstance.”

“Billed amounts will only become bad debt after PNG has gone through its [collection] process and made efforts to recover the revenue owed.”

And when the financial impact of COVID-19 is better known, PNG will then seek approval as to how unrecovered debt may affect future rate increases.

It will also calculate its costs for dealing with COVID-19, including increasing customer service requirements and personal protective equipment purchases and include those in any future rate increase applications.

The company’s distribution services cover 42,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 16 communities in the north.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro, a Crown corporation, is providing a three-month billing credit which does not have to be repaid to qualifying households as part of the provincial response to COVID-19.

Qualifying small business customers will also receive a credit for April, May and June.

And qualifying customers can also defer payments or arrange for a payment plan with no penalty.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Just Posted

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Gitxsan leader Neil J. Sterritt dies at 79

Sterrit played an instrumental role in preparing the landmark Delgamuukw court case

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canfor extends Houston, Plateau mill closures

COVID-19 continues to dampen lumber demand

Petition calls government to restrict non-essential travel to B.C.’s north, central coasts

More than 2,400 have signed the Change.org petition

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

Most Read