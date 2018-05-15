PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Naramata will be the home of the $1.8 million grand prize home package for the PNE Prize Home, which was unveiled on Tuesday

“It’s incredible to see how far the 84-year tradition of the PNE Prize Home has come,” says Mike McDaniel, president and CEO of the Pacific National Exhibition. “The prize home has evolved from a ‘dream bungalow’ located on Hastings Street to a home with some of North America’s most innovative technologies and comfortable amenities located in beautiful Okanagan. The phenomenal lot with a gorgeous view of the lake will only enhance the winner’s experience.”

The grand prize package features a 3,025 square foot contemporarily styled house that will be relocated to Naramata, following the 2018 fair at the PNE.

Within its three bedrooms, two and a half baths and multiple living spaces, the modern home, designed and assembled by Freeport Industries, includes an array of features like an indoor elevator, a dry sauna courtesy of Coast Spas Lifestyles, and comes fully furnished with the latest technology from Best Buy and appliances from Coast Appliances, as well as trendy interior furnishings from Lane Home Furnishings.

Additionally, the home features luxury vinyl flooring, a master walk-in closet, and an outdoor fireplace. The top floor maximizes the view of Okanagan Lake with two decks, a large living space, and an en-suite master bedroom.

The house is net zero ready, that can reduce electricity use by 80 per cent with high performance windows, doors and better insulated walls and roofs.

“It’s an honour to be chosen for the third consecutive year as the builders of the PNE Prize Home,” says Todd Venier, CEO of Freeport Industries. “The design of this house was geared towards taking care of the modern homeowner. We took it upon ourselves to create a smart, technologically focused home that attends to the winner’s every need. These qualities, coupled with its unbelievable location is what really makes it a dream home.”

The PNE partnered with Best Buy Canada to create a Smart Home with the latest technology, including; Google Home and Google Home Mini voice activated smart speakers; a Nest Wi-Fi video doorbell, smart thermostat, smoke detectors and outdoor cameras; Phillips Hue smart lighting; Samsung smart TVs and more.

The winner of the home will also get equipped with an Automaker robotic lawnmower, courtesy of Husqvarna.

This year’s lottery will feature ticket options for participants including a bundle of two tickets for $25, six tickets for $50, and 15 tickets for $100. PNE Prize Home tickets are available online at pneprizehome.ca or via phone at 604-252-3688 or toll free at 1-877-946-4663.

