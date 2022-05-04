Pleasant Valley Village ribbon cutting in Houston

This is the fourth six-plex to be built by the society

It was an upbeat group that met April 22 for an open house officially marking the completion of the latest six-plex to be built by the Houston Retirement Housing Society at its Pleasant Valley Village location.

This is the fourth six-plex to be built by the society and was completed despite the challenges of supply chain issues, rising material costs and the overall effects of the pandemic.

Society secretary Shannon Clarke and society president Henk Buter were the hosts for the afternoon, welcoming those who came out and thanking and recognizing companies and individuals who made contributions toward the project.

Tyler Delege, Emberson Plumbing and Heating, Tower Communications and their employees were specifically mentioned.

Financial contributor Dungate Community Forest at $75,000, the Northern Development Initiative Trust at $60,000, the Four Rivers Cooperative at $20,000 and Canadian Forest Products for its donation of the majority of the lumber for the project were thanked.

The District of Houston, the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation, Sullivan Motor Products and Black Fox Enterprises were also recognized.

As was the case for the previous six-plexes, construction of this newest one was immeasurably helped by the labour of volunteers.

In the recent period leading to completion, volunteers turned out to paint interior walls and doors.

Of those volunteers, Arnold and Trudy Amonson drew specific recognition and were presented with a set of six commemorative mugs — each mug had a picture of one of the buildings on it with one of the mugs bearing Arnold’s name and another bearing Trudy’s name.

Arnold Amonson had been the president of the society up until the end of last year and drew particular mention for his involvement in the society from the very start.

He was given the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open this newest six-plex which is called the Dogwood Building.

A tour of the interior and refreshments followed.

Pending last minute finishes, a move in date is scheduled for early this month.