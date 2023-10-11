These students know that the Houston Public Library has the comfiest set up to play Roblox. New chairs and up to date computers paired with 5G internet. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Playing Roblox in Houston

These students know that the Houston Public Library has comfy new chairs and up to date computers paired with 5G internet to play Roblox. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
PODCAST: Wolfgang Depner reports from the B.C legislature

Just Posted

College of New Caledonia and its faculty association are still negotiating, but job action has ensued on the part of FACNC.
CNC classes unaffected as job action gets underway at six campuses

Canskate has three groups this year with different ability levels. Starting at three years old and learning how to stand on skates to keeping balance while moving your arms, skating backwards and turning directions using the crossover method. Canskate accommodates many skill levels. Canskate has ice time on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Currently the Canskate program has 20 participants.
Come skate at Canskate

The bleachers and the stage held seating for family and friends watching the Junior and Senior girls play volleyball. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Houston girls volleyball

These students know that the Houston Public Library has the comfiest set up to play Roblox. New chairs and up to date computers paired with 5G internet. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Playing Roblox in Houston