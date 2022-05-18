Houston Minor Softball

Play ball

Houston now has a minor softball league and it’s off to a great start. There are approximately already 90 kids registered from age groups U7 ; U9/U11 ; U13 and U15/U17/U19. Practice falls on Monday/Wednesday 6:15-7:15 for U7 U9/U11, Monday/Wednesday 7:30-8:30 for U13, Tuesday/Thursday 7:00-9:00 for U15/U17/U19. In the hopes that someone is always available to help, there are multiple coaches, as some people work shift work or work in camp. The cost to join is $75 per youth and kids must have a glove and helmet with a face mask/cage to play. If interested in signing up they can contact Elaine Kaszas at eckaszas@hotmail.com or Kelly Rennie at brennie9@telus.net (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

 

