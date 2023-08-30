On Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Play and Protect Mobile trailer was parked outside the Buck Creek nature center for all visitors to meet a visiting naturalist and learn about invasive plants and animals through interactive story boards, games and engaging activities. All ages were welcome. Seen here is Max age six, with his Grandpa. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
