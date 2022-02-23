Houston Fire Department

Planned expenditures by the Houston Volunteer Fire Department

Planned expenditures by the Houston Volunteer Fire Department will inch just over the $350,000 mark this year, budget projects approved by the District of Houston council indicate.

And nearly one-third — $100,000 — of that amount on a budget of $353,919 represents internal transfers to various District reserves for future spending requirements.

Approval of the department’s 2022 budget came at council’s Feb. 15 meeting, a move designed to fit with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako’s own plans to finalize its budget.

That’s because the Houston department provides fire protection to a portion of the rural area outside the District’s limits and the regional district provides a fee for the service. For 2022, that will amount to $17,094.

The department is also forecasting $3,000 from handling tasks for Emergency Measures B.C.

One significant purchase planned by the fire department this year is turnout gear, carrying a price tag of $26,620.

But there are no other significant capital expenditures planned for this year.

Its last major capital expenditure came just last year with the purchase of a new rescue truck at a cost of $373,602. Trading in the old rescue truck did bring the price down to $354.102.

Salaries make up a good portion of the operating budget with contract services coming second.

In terms of capital expenditures, the department anticipates having to replace a command truck next year and has attached $60,000 as the estimated cost.

Its next anticipated major purchase is a new fire truck in 2025, now estimated at $775,000, followed by another fire truck in 2030 at $800,000. Both figures are subject to change based on tenders received when the vehicles are wanted.

The department’s most significant project, however, is a new firehall, something that is at least 10 years down the road at a project cost, in today’s dollars, of $7 million.

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident
Next story
Extreme weather could help invasive green crab crawl along B.C. coast

Just Posted

CGL ATTACK
Wet’suwet’en condemn Coastal GasLink vandalism and alleged attack on pipeline personnel

The new SMP RV store in Prince George can be seen here. (Murray Sullivan photo/Houston Today)
Sullivan Motor Products expands to Prince George

The District of Houston council is hoping grant applications are successful so that it can start on 10th Street improvements this year. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Council turns attention to 10th Street update

Trail grooming has posed a significant challenge to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club due to the recent warm weather. (Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club photo/Houston Today)
Second annual Corduroy Cup in Houston