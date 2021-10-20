Plan for Bymac improvements still in the works

Consultants Urban Systems are continuing to develop what will eventually lead to a plan to make improvements at the District of Houston-owned Bymac Park.

Already one of the key parts of the longterm vision for the park has been realized — a redevelopment of the park’s boat launch, something sought by local anglers and visiting ones and river users alike.

Work on the boat launch revival was completed earlier this fall.

“Right now we are working on the feasibility study for the site to identify what opportunities exist and map out a concept plan,” said District of Houston corporate services officer Holly Brown following a presentation by Urban Systems to council.

Money for the boat launch redevelopment and for the concept plan comes from a 2019 grant for $100,000 provided by the provincial government.

“Improvements informed by the concept plan have not been included in council’s capital improvements budget yet because we do not know what they will be until the study is completed,” said Brown.

Money for the improvements could come from the sale of commercially viable wood near the park earlier this year.

Earlier this year the District had set aside $216,000 from the sale proceeds that could be devoted to improvements.

Council last considered improvements to the park in 2019 when it hoped to develop a new boat launch area replacing which the redeveloped one which had been silting up regularly and in need of dredging.

But it shelved the prospect of a new boat launch when faced with a cost then of approximately $260,000, a figure out of the District’s financial reach.

Park users and provincial officials have complained about the boat launch, adding that some boaters are putting their vessels into the river at non-official areas.

The District in the past has sketched out plans to expand the Bymac campground from 10 to 25 sites equipped with potable water and power hook ups.

Together with a viable boat launch, the overall vision is to regard Bymac improvements as an economic driver for the community as well as a recreational spot for local residents.