Plaid Friday fun at Houston businesses

The gang at Country Wide Printing were ready for Plaid Friday on Nov 25. as the store stayed open later than usual.

Staff at Countrywide Sports always have great gift ideas for the holiday season and many items were on display for Plaid Friday which is always a busy evening for local businesses.

Chia’s Dream Closet they were all about spreading Christmas cheer and wearing plaid shirts as they welcomed customers to the first Plaid Friday.

At Chia's Dream Closet they were all about spreading Christmas cheer and wearing plaid shirts as they welcomed customers to the first Plaid Friday of this season on Nov. 25. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Mike's Audio had huge specials for Plaid Friday Specials- he had unbeatable prices. A great way to keep Houston shopping local. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club members Marjorie and Jeneanne are enjoying a bowl of chili and a bun made by Pleasant Valley Restaurant. Treats were also available and provided by Palisades Cafe. The ski club has over 400 members and Nov. 26 the ski lodge was open from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. to celebrate the opening of the season with each member getting a new key for the lodge and an equipment swap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Morice Mountain season starts

School District 54 trustees gathered for their first business meeting Nov. 15 since the October elections. From the left, Priscilla Michell, Jennifer Williams (Chair), Jason Krauskopf, Frank Farrell, Floyd Krishan, Les Kearns (vice chair), and Kristina Graham. (Cindy McDiarmid photo/School District 54)
School enrollments hold steady in Houston, but increase in Smithers