Plaid Friday fun at Houston businesses

The gang at Country Wide Printing were ready for Plaid Friday on Nov 25. as the store stayed open later than usual.

Staff at Countrywide Sports always have great gift ideas for the holiday season and many items were on display for Plaid Friday which is always a busy evening for local businesses.

Chia’s Dream Closet they were all about spreading Christmas cheer and wearing plaid shirts as they welcomed customers to the first Plaid Friday.

Mike’s Audio had huge specials for Plaid Friday Specials- he had unbeatable prices. A great way to keep Houston shopping local. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)