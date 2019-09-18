Pipeline holds communtiy BBQ

Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction held a meet and greet BBQ Sept. 13 in Houston at the Steelhead Park. They served a nice lunch and gave the opportunity for the Houston community to come down and meet people who work for the company. (L-R) Brett MacEachern, Safety, Greg Cano, chief Operating Officer, Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction and Jamie Gunn, construction. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Federal Election 2019
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us