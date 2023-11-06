Pipeline camp south of Houston to remain open

With 670 kilometres of its natural gas-carrying pipe in the ground and buried, Coastal GasLink has begun closing its network of construction camps. One of the exceptions is the Huckleberry camp south of Houston. (Coastal GasLink photo)

One of three needed for workers as preparations to pump gas continue

With 100 per cent of its pipe in the ground and buried, Coastal GasLink has started shrinking its workforce and closing down the network of camps along the 670 kilometre pipeline route from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada facility now under construction at Kitimat.

Overall it means fewer jobs and less economic activity than has been experienced over the past five years of work to construct the pipeline over mountains and under rivers and other water courses.

But Coastal GasLink will be keeping its Huckleberry Lodge camp and two others open along the route as the company continues preparations to pump natural gas to the massive LNG Canada liquefaction facility.

Although they will still be open, Huckleberry and the other two camps, Parsnip Lodge in the northeast and Hunter Creek nearer Kitimat, won’t be the same size they are now or have the same number of workers, information from Coastal GasLink indicated.

At its workforce height in the late summer of 2022, Coastal GasLink employed 7,500 people.

By the end of July this year, that dropped to 5,007 people, declining again to 4,820 people the end of August and dropping further to 4,272 people by the end of September.

The Huckleberry workforce number dropped from 999 the end of May to 899 the end of June but stayed fairly consistent at 930 the end of July and 877 the end of August.

The final weld, what Coastal GasLink is calling the Golden Weld, took place Oct. 7 at the base of a hill called Cable Crane on the furthest west section of the pipeline on the way to Kitimat.

How many people will be employed at Huckleberry into the new year as final preparations get underway to start shipping gas to LNG Canada where it will be super-cooled to liquid form and then transported overseas in custom tankers.

Workers at Huckleberry and the other camps remaining open will be doing clean up, reclamation and sediment and erosion control.

And before gas actually begins flowing the complete distance through the 36-inch pipeline, air needs to be removed first. Pressurized gas is then pumped in one section at a time moving east to west.

Closing down camps and returning leased accommodation and support services structures will be the job of the camp provides Coastal GasLink contracted in the first place. Heavy equipment and vehicles are being moved out by Coastal GasLink contractors as well.

Reclamation includes restoring lands on which camps were placed to close to their original condition as possible.