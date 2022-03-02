Pink shirt day for Silverthorne Elementary students

Students at Silverthorne Elementary School gathered in the gymnasium to sing the Kindness Song while all wearing pink, in honour of national pink shirt anti-bullying day. This was the first time all year that all the school’s students performed together at once. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map