The Houston Community Services Association held a fun fundraiser on Sept. 23 at the September Solstice event which was held at Four Seasons grounds. The Pie in the Face Fundraiser was a fun event where Blaine Stanyer, Rod Szydlik and Haley Halvorson had the opportunity to throw pies in peoples faces. There was a three way tie of $596 each resulting in Deana Couldwell, Harry Dhaliwal, and Alonzo Slaney getting a pie in the face. The total amount raised was $1851. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)