Pie fundraiser in Houston

Houston Christian School Annual Apple Pie fundraiser was held on Oct. 25. They have been doing this fundraiser for over 25 years and in previous years they made the pies over three days in the school kitchen but an idea was brought forward to make them all in one day with a big assembly line in our gym instead and it worked great. They made 1029 pies this year with the help of their 25 Grade 11/12 students who joined the assembly line along with another 25 volunteers. Their pies have a great reputation and someone as far as Vancouver organized a way to have 10 pies delivered to them and many years they have had four generations from one family helping in the same kitchen. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

 

