Pico’s Puppet Palace in Houston

Recently at the Houston Public Library hosted a puppet show for youngsters called Pico’s Puppet Palace. After the show there was a puppet making workshop and Harnidh made this hand puppet and named it Strawberry (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
