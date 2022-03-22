PHOTOS: Premier John Horgan arrives in Abbotsford

Premier meeting with local leader to discuss issues important to the region

British Columbia Premier John Horgan is visiting Abbotsford today (March 22) to meet with local leaders and learn more about issues impacting the region.

Horgan arrived in Abbotsford in the morning and met with local farmers impacted by the flood.

He then moved on to Gateway Community Church where he was greeted by Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis. The group was scheduled to have discussions related to local issues.

The Abbotsford News is scheduled to have an interview with Horgan later this afternoon, check back to abbynews.com later today for that story.

BC Premier @jjhorgan is in #Abbotsford today to meet with local leaders. Story and interview coming later pic.twitter.com/ZoYWXWAhg0 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 22, 2022

RELATED: Premier Horgan speaks on rising violence in B.C. after UBCO security guard murdered

abbotsfordBC politics

Horgan meets with members of Gateway Church. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Horgan is greeted by Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)