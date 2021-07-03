PHOTOS: B.C. wildfires as seen from space

Wildfires across B.C. are being detected by satellite images from space.
Copernicus Sentinel-2 captured a wildfire burning 40 kilometres northeast of Pink Mountain in northern B.C. on Friday.
The European Union’s Copernicus program builds on a constellation of satellites that makes a huge number of daily observations – taking advantage of a global network of thousands of land, air and marine-based sensors to create the most detailed pictures of Earth.
Currently, an estimated 80,787 hectares of land has been burned by wildfires in B.C. since April, much of which has sparked in the last week.
There have been 611 wildfires in the province, 176 of which are active.
