PHOTO: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

A train went off the rails on Jan. 7, 2020 on the CN mainline near Kitwanga in northwestern B.C. (Facebook Photo)

A train derailment Tuesday morning on CN’s mainline near Kitwanga in northwestern B.C. has crews responding to the incident.

Information supplied to the federal Transportation Safety Board from CN indicates 32 covered hopper cars containing wood pellets heading westbound went off the tracks close to the village.

“There are no dangerous goods involved and no fires or injuries have been reported at this point,” adds CN in a brief media release.

There are no indications as of yet on the effect on other rail traffic and it’s not yet known if the derailment took place close to the Skeena River.

The Transportation Safety Board is sending two investigators to the location, one from Vancouver and one from Edmonton, said board official Alexandre Fournier this morning.

“We are making those arrangements now to have them arrive as soon as possible, likely tomorrow,” he says.

CN’s mainline which runs east-west serves a variety of industrial customers in this section of the province, including exports and imports from a major container port at Prince Rupert on the north coast.

VIA Rail also uses the line for a passenger service.

The area experienced a heavy snowfall last Friday and continuing into the weekend, presenting a challenge for crews clearing transportation rights of way.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter