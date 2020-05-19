Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds’ public affairs officer, was killed in the May 17, 2020, crash of a squadron jet in Kamloops. This photo of her was taken in the Okanagan during a July 2019 visit by the team. Mark Brett, Black Press Media.

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

  • May. 19, 2020 10:40 a.m.
  • News

A Kamloops resident has started an online petition, urging the City of Kamloops to rename the road leading to Kamloops Airport after Capt. Jennifer Casey, the public affairs officer for the RCAF Snowbirds who died on Sunday when the plane she was in crashed shortly after taking off from the airport.

The Snowbirds had flown into Kamloops on Saturday and performed some fly pasts for residents as part of Operation Inspiration, a cross-country tour by the Snowbirds meant to raise the spirits of Canadians living under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Inspiration began on May 3 in Nova Scotia, but has been halted due to the crash and resulting investigation as to its cause.

The online petition to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way was started by G. Briglio and states: “On May 17, 2020 Capt. Jennifer Casey tragically passed away after the Snowbird plane she was in crashed after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C. To honor and remember Capt. Casey we would like to change the name of Airport road to Capt. J. Casey memorial way.”

Click here to go to the petition.

READ MORE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

READ MORE: Local pilot organizes flyover downtown Kelowna in honour of CF Snowbird crash

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Kamloopssmall plane crash





