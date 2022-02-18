Petition calls for B.C. capital to enforce noise bylaw on Freedom Convoy

A petition, with hundreds of signatures, wants to see those violating Victoria’s noise bylaw at convoy events get ticketed. Pictured are vehicles driving through downtown on route to the B.C. legislature for a demonstration against pandemic health measures. (Black Press Media file photo)

An online petition that has garnered more than 600 signatures is calling on the City of Victoria to enforce its noise bylaw after three straight Saturdays of vehicles blaring their horns through the city en route to the B.C. Legislature.

The LeadNow.ca petition – entitled Enforce City noise bylaw against “convoy protest” noise – claims the convoy protests have significantly affected residents, workers and businesses in Victoria with “large numbers of trucks and other vehicles repeatedly honking their horns, revving their engines and blaring loud music for hours on end in downtown, James Bay and other neighbourhoods.”

It asks the City of Victoria to enforce its rules and issue tickets to any driver who violates the bylaw.

Drivers can only sound their horns when they’re “properly and necessarily used as a danger or warning signal,” according to the bylaw, which also prohibits drivers from over-revving their engines.

The city allows organizers to apply for noise exemptions for outdoor events on public or private property. A City of Victoria spokesperson confirmed the convoy groups have not applied for noise exemptions, nor have they applied for permits to hold their demonstrations.

After a request for comment from the B.C. Freedom Convoy 2022 was made, rally coordinator Christian McCay said in an email his group is not interested in responding to Black Press Media. McCay didn’t respond to a follow-up question asking if they will consider the petition’s concerns and hold their demonstration without the honking, but said “please send me your address so I can serve you a NOL (notice of liability) in person and have you charged after this is over.”

READ: Police push to break up Ottawa ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest as Parliament sits empty

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

BylawsprotestVictoria