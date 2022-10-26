Peter and Betty Lieuwen celebrated their 70th anniversary

Peter and Betty celebrate 70th Anniversary

Peter and Betty Lieuwen celebrated 70 years of marriage on Sept.10/22. On Oct.8 they had gathering in Abbotsford to celebrate. All their sons and daughters and their spouses were there as well as a lot of the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their children organized a program for them that included many of their childhood memories and a lot of their favorite hymns. It was a great time of family and fellowship. Peter and Betty would like to say hello to all their Houston friends and tell them that they miss them dearly. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
B.C. Lieutenant Governor presented with first poppy to kick off 2022 campaign

Just Posted

Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to the Kasiks Wilderness Resort on Hwy16. (Staff photo)
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to the northwest

Mayor Shane Brienen
Council to work on increasing voter turnout

Lisa Makuk says goodbye to council. (File photo/Houston Today)
Departing District councillor hints at a return

Peter and Betty Lieuwen celebrated their 70th anniversary
Peter and Betty celebrate 70th Anniversary