Peter and Betty celebrate 70th Anniversary

Peter and Betty Lieuwen celebrated 70 years of marriage on Sept.10/22. On Oct.8 they had gathering in Abbotsford to celebrate. All their sons and daughters and their spouses were there as well as a lot of the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their children organized a program for them that included many of their childhood memories and a lot of their favorite hymns. It was a great time of family and fellowship. Peter and Betty would like to say hello to all their Houston friends and tell them that they miss them dearly. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)