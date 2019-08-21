Gabrielle Dudek comforts Buddy before his neutering procedure. (Black Press file photo)

Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

The alliance with the Maple Ridge-based Paws for Hope means the SpayAidBC program will be available for pet owners in the local region, as Alistair Schroff, one of the founders of LAFS told Black Press.

“We were looking for a way to stretch our own spaying and neutering funds and also make administration easier. So we contacted Paws for Hope and offered to contribute funds to SpayAidBC specifically in support of families from the area. There was no hesitation and we soon had a great agreement worked out,” Schroff explained.

“Eligible families contribute $50 per pet, the participating veterinary clinic donates 1/3 of the cost of services and Paws for Hope covers the rest from their donor funds.”

LAFS will contribute $5,000 to the new program and Paws for Hope has matched that amount.

The agreement with the foundation covers the area from Endako to Topley, including the Southside and Granisle.

SpayAidBC covers all of the province, but the LAFS partnership project budget includes only applicants in the those areas.

Vet to Pet Mobile in Houston and the Burns Lake Veterinary Clinic will be the main partners for this region.

“We have spayed and neutered over 1,300 animals since 2011. We plan on spaying and neutering 80 to 120 animals per year to maintain the pet population,” Schroff said.

Families can apply online for spaying and neutering at http://www.pawsforhope.org/spayaid-funding-application or at https://www.lakesanimalfriendship.ca/what-we-do/spay-neuter-programs/

Applicants must provide proof of income and if they have children they should include their Universal Child Benefits statement.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Just Posted

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

Teen sexually assaulted at Radley Beach

A sexual assault took place at Radley Beach in Burns Lake on… Continue reading

Topley 4-H helps Landon

This year the Topley 4-H Club will be auctioning off a steer… Continue reading

4-H club to raise money for Houston teen

The Houston teen is fighting bone cancer

Spirit of the North

The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is an innovative and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Most Read