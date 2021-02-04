Person taken to hospital following fire

Houston Volunteer Fire Department members responded to a blaze in a mobile home at the Shady Rest Trailer Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

A structure fire Feb. 3 at the Shady Rest RV Park resulted in one person being taken to hospital in Smithers suffering from smoke inhalation.

The person was the only occupant of a single-wide older mobile home at the time, said Houston Volunteer Fire Department chief Jim Daigneault.

The structure was a total loss and was fully involved when Daigneault arrived at the scene following the call out at 11:20 a.m.

“We had 18 members respond, with four trucks,” he said. “Because there are no hydrants at that location we had to shuttle water from town.”

“In Houston all properties on the east section of town are not supplied by domestic water. That is the reason for no hydrants in the park,” Daigneault added.

Firefighters were at the location for about three hours and then spent another hour back at the firehall cleaning trucks and equipment.

As of now, there’s been no confirmed cause for the fire.