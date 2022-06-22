Period promise campaign in Houston

The United Way Period Promise campaign took place in Houston – May 27 till June 10. In Houston local businesses; Chia’s Dream Closet, RBC, Houston Today and the Houston Leisure Centre all participated by being a drop off centre for period products. Although the donations were few it was a great campaign for the community to take part in. All products were then dropped off at the Houston Community Services with administrator Danielle Timms. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)