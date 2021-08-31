People’s Party candidate for Skeena–Bulkley Valley to be medevaced to Prince Rupert for surgery

Jody Craven says campaign not suspended and expects to be back on the ground soon

The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate for Skeena–Bulkley Valley, Jody Craven, will be medevaced to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital for a gallbladder surgery on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Craven was rushed to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers at 5 a.m. on Monday following complaints of chest pain and was scheduled to be medevaced to Prince Rupert at 3 p.m. today. A Kitimat resident, he was at the Bulkley Valley Exhibition held over the Aug. 26-29 weekend, campaigning for the upcoming federal election on Sept. 20.

Craven will not be suspending his campaign and said that PPC will continue to reach voters in northwest B.C. He expects to be back on the ground within a week.

“Once I get the O.K. from the doctors after the surgery, I’ll be back on the campaign trail to fight for the people of this riding,” Craven told the Terrace Standard from the Bulkley Valley District Hospital, before being transferred to Prince Rupert.