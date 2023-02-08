Pellet plant staying open for now

The operator of the Houston Pellet Plant is working through the implications of Canfor’s upcoming closure of its sawmill located just next door.

The plant is heavily dependent upon Canfor, drawing 40 per cent of its raw material from the sawmill and 20 per cent from the woodlands Canfor has under licence. It employs approximately 30 people.

“We will be business as usual for the coming months,” a statement from operator Drax indicated. “It is very early in the process of an evolving situation, so we are evaluating different scenarios to see what can be done to mitigate the impact on our employees and operations.”

Canfor also owns 60 per cent of the pellet plant with Drax owning 30 per cent and the Witset First Nation 10 per cent. Canfor does not report out the financial results of its pellet plant investments.

“We are looking at all scenarios,” Drax said in the statement regarding the need to find replacement fibre.

Drax, a British company that is a significant worldwide producer of pellets and other power sources, acquired its 30 per cent ownership of the Houston pellet plant in 2021 when it bought all of Pinnacle Pellet’s eight pellet plants in western Canada, including one in Smithers. It also has a plant in Alabama.

For its part, Pinnacle had already begun expanding the search for fibre for the Houston pellet and its other plants in the years immediately before the Drax purchase.

Drax, in publicity material located on its website, says 81 per cent of the material used to make pellets comes from sawdust, wood chips and bark left over from turning logs into lumber. The rest of its material comes from the forest.

Drax has 17 pellet plants and developments in the US and Canada and their production is shipped overseas to England and burned in power plants to generate renewable electricity or sold to customers in Europe and Asia.

Opened in 2007, the Houston plant has an annual production capacity is 230,000 metric tonnes, requiring the same quantity of oven-dried tonnes of biomass which is then compressed into pellets.