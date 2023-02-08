Houston Pellet Plant officials examining options with scheduled closing of Canfor’s sawmill. (Houston Today photo)

Houston Pellet Plant officials examining options with scheduled closing of Canfor’s sawmill. (Houston Today photo)

Pellet plant staying open for now

The plant is heavily dependent on next door Canfor sawmill

The operator of the Houston Pellet Plant is working through the implications of Canfor’s upcoming closure of its sawmill located just next door.

The plant is heavily dependent upon Canfor, drawing 40 per cent of its raw material from the sawmill and 20 per cent from the woodlands Canfor has under licence. It employs approximately 30 people.

“We will be business as usual for the coming months,” a statement from operator Drax indicated. “It is very early in the process of an evolving situation, so we are evaluating different scenarios to see what can be done to mitigate the impact on our employees and operations.”

Canfor also owns 60 per cent of the pellet plant with Drax owning 30 per cent and the Witset First Nation 10 per cent. Canfor does not report out the financial results of its pellet plant investments.

“We are looking at all scenarios,” Drax said in the statement regarding the need to find replacement fibre.

Drax, a British company that is a significant worldwide producer of pellets and other power sources, acquired its 30 per cent ownership of the Houston pellet plant in 2021 when it bought all of Pinnacle Pellet’s eight pellet plants in western Canada, including one in Smithers. It also has a plant in Alabama.

For its part, Pinnacle had already begun expanding the search for fibre for the Houston pellet and its other plants in the years immediately before the Drax purchase.

Drax, in publicity material located on its website, says 81 per cent of the material used to make pellets comes from sawdust, wood chips and bark left over from turning logs into lumber. The rest of its material comes from the forest.

Drax has 17 pellet plants and developments in the US and Canada and their production is shipped overseas to England and burned in power plants to generate renewable electricity or sold to customers in Europe and Asia.

Opened in 2007, the Houston plant has an annual production capacity is 230,000 metric tonnes, requiring the same quantity of oven-dried tonnes of biomass which is then compressed into pellets.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I killed my husband’: Trial starts for Kelowna woman charged with 2nd degree murder
Next story
PODCAST: Dr. David Suzuki will retire this year as host of The Nature of Things

Just Posted

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Houston Pellet Plant officials examining options with scheduled closing of Canfor’s sawmill. (Houston Today photo)
Pellet plant staying open for now

Connie Anderson at public skating in Houston.
Come join public skating in Houston

Work to fix the McConnell Crescent landslide has started with plans to finish end of April. (Submitted photo/McElhanney)
Work finally starts on Terrace landslide fix

Pop-up banner image