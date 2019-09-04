Pedestrian recovering after accident

Police and the provincial ambulance service at the scene of an early evening Aug. 18 accident in Houston in which a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The man was flown by air ambulance to Vancouver for treatment. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in an early evening Aug. 18 accident on Hwy16 in Houston is recovering in Vancouver General Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Vergil Derrick, 58, along with a companion, was hitchhiking from Prince George to Hazelton.

The B.C. Ambulance Service and Houston RCMP officers were called to the scene adjacent to the Nadina Community Futures building at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and RCMP officers remained at the scene for hours afterward in investigating the incident.

Sergeant Jason Burndred of the Houston RCMP detachment said the incident was the result of a series of unfortunate events.

“No charges have been forwarded and no violation ticket issued,” he said.

Still, the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are being asked to call the Houston RCMP detachment, Burndred added.

Isabelle Weget, a daughter of Derrick’s who lives in Terrace and who went to Vancouver to be with her father, said he faces a long recovery, citing numerous injuries including a broken pelvis and broken ribs.

“The doctors said he was very lucky to be alive,” said Weget last week in describing the injuries.

She said her dad was placed on life support and was first in a coma.

“He’s in a lot of pain and is slowly beginning to eat solid food again,” she said.

Doctors told Weget her father won’t be discharged until they are satisfied of his condition and that he will most likely be transferred to Prince George for a lengthy rehabilitation.

Derrick’s injuries include fractured ribs, internal bleeding, a broken pelvis and femur in the hip area, a fractured right leg requiring a plate to be inserted, lacerations on his liver and kidney and extensive bruising, she said.

“He also had tubes in both sides of his ribs to drain away fluid and blood,” Weget added. “He was very lucky to have no heart trauma.”