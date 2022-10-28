Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The incident happened eastbound at the Prest Road offramp when it was dark and raining heavily around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a passing semi-truck and by at least one car. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the person had died.

The truck driver pulled over and was seen talking with police officers.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was also called to the scene.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed at Vedder Road for several hours while police investigated.

The Progress has reached out to RCMP for more information.

RELATED: 1 dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collisiontrans-canada highway

Previous story
New storm approaches B.C., as province cleans up after first powerful fall tempest
Next story
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS

Just Posted

L-R: Pierre Poilievre, Leader of federal Conservatives, Skeena BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross and Prince George-Peace River MP Bob Zimmer at a meeting in Ottawa on Oct. 21. (Ellis Ross/Twitter)
Northwest B.C. MLA Ellis Ross holds LNG talks with federal conservative leader, German envoy in Ottawa

Leon Sinclair is missing and was last seen in Houston. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Missing man sought by Houston RCMP

Darlene Hunter, chief of Halfway River First Nation (left) with Crystal Smith, chief councillor of Haisla Nation are among some of the founding members of the First Nations Climate Initiative. (Supplied photo)
First Nations Climate Initiative members from northern B.C. heading to UN’s COP27 conference in Eygpt

A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills in Terrace last November. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace cuts production amid high cost of logging