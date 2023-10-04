Peacock Creek wildfire remains a stubborn challenge

Three months after it broke out, the Peacock Creek fire to the south of Houston continues to burn, presenting an ongoing and stubborn challenge to B.C. Wildfire Service crews.

Although it once posed a danger to property in July, prompting an evacuation order, an alert remains in place for the fire which remains categorized as out of control.

The terrain has prevented both crews and heavy equipment from getting to locations within the active fire area.

And wildfire service predictions early on that the blaze will occupy crews well into the fall are playing out.

It’s a situation heightened on occasion by pillars of smoke rising to full view by the community as winds drove the fire through trees.

As of last week a unit crew, slightly depleted when some of its members returned to school, and one initial attack crew, a total of 17 people, were on the scene

“Crews are focused on securing the northern flank of the fire. They’re being challenged by complex and steep terrain that has prohibited heavy equipment from working large areas of the fire as well as fire burning deep into the duff layer which compromises the roots of the trees and results in a large danger tree load,” said wildfire service information officer Morgan Blois last week.

“Their current objective is to secure the Peacock drainage by building a fuel free guard by manually removing trees and surface fuels,” she said. In doing so, crews want to tie in the guard into Peacock Creek.

Although the fire has jumped fire guards on occasion thanks to strong winds, it does remain within guards on sections where terrain allowed guards to be constructed.

“The north and south flanks of the fire were too steep and unstable to allow heavy equipment to action those flanks, and too hazardous for ground crews to action due to unstable stands, steep slope and lack of access that would have made it difficult to extract crews in the event of an emergency or in order to escape extreme fire behaviour,” said Blois.

One key problem has been the lack of rain to dampen the forest floor so that the fire can burn down into heavier fuels.

“The result is that extinguishing and containing sections of the fire takes longer and is more challenging,” said Blois.

Overall, Blois said the fire is burning in an area of a lot of spruce where branches, called canopy fuels, extend to the ground.

The trees also have poor root systems making it dangerous for crews working in around them.

“As the trees were either brought to the ground or fell on their own this resulted in more fuel being available to the fire and made it more difficult for ground crews to move around the work area,” said Blois.

Blois acknowledged public comments about the Peacock Creek fire noting its size, now estimated at just under 1,500 hectares and proximity to Houston.

“Fire behaviour and smoke have remained visible, so it has received a lot of public attention,” she said.

The B.C. Wildfire Service through its Northwest Fire Centre in Smithers will be reviewing individual fires of note as well as the fire-fighting season as a whole.

In the meantime, the public is still barred from travelling in and around the fire area, a ban that is to end on Oct. 16.