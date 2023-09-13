Peacock Creek fire battle made difficult by terrain, weather

Clouds of smoke rising over the Peacock Creek fire south of Houston may not be a sign it is threatening lives and property just now but instead is an indication of the difficult terrain facing firefighters as they battle the blaze listed as out of control since its start from a lightning strike more than two months ago, says the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Since first spotted July 6, the wildfire service has consistently said steep terrain and slopes have limited access and made it difficult for firefighters to get safely close enough to do their work.

That was the situation from the start when the east flank of the fire threatened properties along the Buck Flats Road, resulting in using heavy equipment to build dirt roads to act as guards to prevent the fire from spreading.

“The guards were constructed to contain the fire and also to provide access for crews in areas they are able to take action,” the wildfire service said.

A combination of warm temperatures, high winds and continued drought also worked against firefighter efforts.

“More recently the fire has been burning in a gully, which is a valley with steep slopes. It has been too dangerous for crews to go into the gully itself and attack the fire,” indicated a wildfire update from early last week.

At one point high winds drove the fire north and out of the gully so that it jumped a guard, resulting in bucketing by helicopters to suppress the flames and using heavy equipment to restore the guards.

“While the fire has crossed the northern guard closest in some places, there is still a fuel-free guard between the fire and the community,” said the wildfire service.

Aside from safety for its firefighters and others hired to battle the blaze, the wildfire service has also banned traffic in the area, extending that ban now until Oct. 16 until otherwise changed.

“The size of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public and first responders in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities,” the wildfire service said it its area restriction notice.

ATVs have gotten in the way of firefighters and equipment and reports of drones have hampered the use of helicopters and aircraft.

Opinions about the state of the Peacock Creek fire and how it has been handled have occupied social media posters since it was first spotted with many being critical but others supporting firefighters.

The topic has also surfaced at District of Houston council meetings with councillor Tom Stringfellow first raising the matter Aug. 15, saying he was disappointed the Peacock Creek fire had not been extinguished and it seemed that there were too few firefighters and resources assigned to it.

Mayor Shane Brienen brought the matter up at council’s Sept. 5 meeting, saying he had been fielding calls about the situation.

“I think a lot of people are frustrated living with these fires and wishing they could just be put out,” he said.

Brienen anticipated wildfires and how they have been handled will be a topic for discussion when municipal and regional district governments meet for their annual convention later this month in Whistler.

As it is, the wildfire service and provincial officials are predicting firefighters will be working on the Peacock Creek fire and the many others around the province will into the fall.