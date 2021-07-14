The District of Houston's 2021 paving program, contracted out to LB Paving, got underway July 5 on Baggerman Crescent. Sections of Omineca Crescent, Elliot Crescent, Hagman Crescent and small locations in the industrial area are also on the list. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Paving program underway

The District of Houston's 2021 paving program, contracted out to LB Paving, got underway July 5 on Baggerman Crescent. Sections of Omineca Crescent, Elliot Crescent, Hagman Crescent and small locations in the industrial area are also on the list. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Toronto board of trade calls for vaccine passports for non-essential activities

Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

Warm weather equals consumption of alcohol in public places in Houston

Work continues on the $15 million project to add a two-kilometre westbound passing lane and make other improvements at 6 Mile Hill on Hwy16 between Houston and Burns Lake. The eastbound passing lane is being extended by 400 metres and the entry and exit lanes at the 6 Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas will be improved. (Houston Today photo)
Contruction at 6 Mile Hill

Houston park plan contract awarded in