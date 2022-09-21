Butler Ave. is one of the local streets awaiting new pavement now that the old asphalt layer has been removed. (Anqelique Houlihan photo)

Paving crews scheduled to return Sept. 26

Extra help part of plan to finish this year’s paving program

District of Houston officials are saying the paving contractor hired for this summer’s paving program is due back beginning Sept. 26 after leaving the community with the work uncompleted the beginning of the month.

LB Paving got as far as grinding up old asphalt, leaving people commenting on rough-surface roads.

And when LB Paving returns, it is bringing with it a sister company from Fort St. John.

“The initial crew that was in town in August just marked out the paving areas for 2022 and completed the street grinding on the streets that needed layers of pavement removed before installing new pavement,” says District of Houston chief executive officer Michael Dewar.

“The other streets identified in the 2022 paving program are getting a pavement overlay installed.”

Sections of streets were the old asphalt has been removed and which will have new asphalt laid down are on Hungerford, Butler, Goold and Elliot as well as the Mountainview and Baggerman intersection.

LP Paving is part of Terus Construction and was the only company to submit pricing for this year’s paving program.

Council had originally budgeted $800,000 for the work but when the pricing came in at $225,000 over that figure, council reallocated money set aside for next year’s paving program to fill the financing gap.

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial
Next story
PODCAST: A chat with longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Just Posted

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Canfor is temporarily closing its B.C. mills as of Sept. 26, 2022 and that affects Houston workers. (File photo)
Canfor to close its B.C. mills for two weeks

We Care group from Granisle. Mae Vinneau and Brian Hewitt are bringing in yet another load of cans and bottles for recycling. Brian says this is the biggest load to date and is very thankful for all that the community has donated. All proceeds go towards BC Sick Kids Hospital. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) 
Hard working volunteers from Granisle

SMP 49 anniversary celebration
Sullivan Motor Products in Houston celebrates 49 years