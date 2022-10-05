Paving being completed in Houston

LB Paving hired for this summer’s paving program is back and completing the streets that need to be finished. Council had originally budgeted $800,000 for the work but when the pricing came in at $225,000 over that figure, council reallocated money set aside for next year’s paving program to fill the financing gap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map