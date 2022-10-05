LB Paving hired for this summer’s paving program is back and completing the streets that need to be finished. Council had originally budgeted $800,000 for the work but when the pricing came in at $225,000 over that figure, council reallocated money set aside for next year’s paving program to fill the financing gap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

LB Paving hired for this summer’s paving program is back and completing the streets that need to be finished. Council had originally budgeted $800,000 for the work but when the pricing came in at $225,000 over that figure, council reallocated money set aside for next year’s paving program to fill the financing gap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Paving being completed in Houston

LB Paving hired for this summer’s paving program is back and completing the streets that need to be finished. Council had originally budgeted $800,000 for the work but when the pricing came in at $225,000 over that figure, council reallocated money set aside for next year’s paving program to fill the financing gap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

Just Posted

The totem pole was raised into place by a crane as people sang and drummed. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

RCMP officers seized drugs, weapons and cash in executing a search warrant. (File photo)
Houston RCMP seize weapons, drugs and cash

View from above of progress on a portion of the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: LNG Canada ramps up construction at Kitimat natural gas facility

Houston had a chance Sept. 27 to meet the seven people running for the six District of Houston council spots in this month’s municipal election. From the left, Tom Euverman, Rebecca Hougen, Lisa Mueller, Troy Reitsma, Tom Stringfellow, Daphne Tofsrud, Jonathan Van Barneveld. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Houston mayor urges people to vote