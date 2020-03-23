Bymac Park is among District of Houston and School District 54 parks being closed down. (File photo)

Parks, playgrounds in Houston being closed

Part of the effort to prevent COVID-19 spread

School District 54 and the District of Houston have jointly announced the closure of its parks and playgrounds effective Tuesday, March 24.

The closure, effective until further notice, is part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closure list includes:

• Silverthorne Elementary Playground

• Twain Sullivan Elementary Playground

• Jamie Baxter Park, Amphitheatre and Ball Diamonds

• Steelhead Playground

• 4 Seasons Park

• 4 Seasons Rodeo Grounds

• Paul Gordon Memorial Dog Park

• Avalon Subdivision Playground

• Baggerman Park

• Bymac Park

• Hagman Park

• Nadina Park Playground

• Northside Park

• Northwood Park

• Ruiter Heights Playground

“This closure is to mitigate the sanitation limitations of these public spaces,” a release this afternoon indicated.

”We understand that this may be a difficult time for families having to stay home with young children; however, these

are necessary precautions that must be taken in the broader interest of all residents.”

The school district and the District added that they remain committed to protecting the community and will “continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as necessary.”

Both are also advocating social distancing, frequent handwashing and staying home if not feeling well.

The move comes as the education ministry has asked all school districts to investigate ways to continue teaching despite face-to-face teaching being suspended until further notice.

