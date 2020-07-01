Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study presented to the RDBN board

The board for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) directed the staff to come back with a robust implementation strategy for a parks and recreation survey based on the report presented at their June 18 meeting.

The report, which was a result of the study launched by the RDBN in October 2019 to assess the needs, demands and services opportunities for recreation in the rural areas of the district, was presented by the Director of Planning Jason Llewellyn, at the board meeting. The board then directed the staff to work on a strategy for implementation of parks and recreation service that would take into consideration four important factors — a strategy that would allow the Directors the ability to determine what services would be provided if any, in their areas, a strategy that would allow for the ownership of parks and recreation facilities, that would allow for the provision of sustainable funding to the societies and finally a strategy that would ensure that tax dollars are spent in the service area where they are raised.

“The staff are going to take a very close look at the recommendations in the consultant’s reports and have some dicussions with partners and parks & recreation in the region and go back to the board with a detailed implementation strategy based on the report,” said Llewellyn adding that there wasn’t a hard timeline for when the staff would be able to present the strategy however he expects to submit the report to the board over the summer.