The Brienen Brothers Henry and Johnny were enjoying a great breakfast served up at The Houston Seniors Hall on Jan.7. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Pancake breakfast in Houston

On Jan. 7 the Houston Senior Centre held a pancake breakfast from 8 – 10 a.m. For $10 bucks you received eggs, bacon, pancakes and a coffee. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Premier David Eby called a ‘dictator’ in recall petition citing Bill 36

A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills at Terrace on Nov. 26, 2021. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace shuts down log deliveries

Henry Reitsma's fire works display in Houston. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)
Grand display of fireworks in Houston

Shannan Currier a pharmacist at Houston’s Pharmasave organized gifts for seniors during the Christmas season. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Seniors Christmas stocking effort received overwhelming response

District of Houston
District adds its voice to the call to train more doctors