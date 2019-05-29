Painting fun

Houston Public Library held a painting class last week. Participants painted flower pots then later planted a flower in them. Jill MacKenzie from the Houston Public Library hosted the event for kids aged five to adult. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

 

